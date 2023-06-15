Vernte smart headphones featuring ChatGPT Voice

Vernte has crafted a distinguished audio accessory, the Audiophile Smart Headphones. With a unique blend of traditional headphone features and modern digital advancements, the product bridges the gap between standalone devices and connected accessories. Notably, these headphones bring a new level of sophistication to personal audio technology, packing a wide array of features and capabilities into one compact design.

The smart headphones boast an eight-core processor, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi capabilities. The option of 128GB or 256GB storage, and a choice between 4GB and 6GB of RAM, demonstrate the device’s adaptability to different user preferences and needs. The presence of a 2″ OLED screen on the exterior of the device adds to its uniqueness, enhancing configurability, and simplifying tasks like browsing the internet or accessing social media. Early bird benefits are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $299 or £237 (depending on current exchange rates).

Available in five color options—red, white, brown, purple, and black—each set includes high-quality leather with an aluminum finish on the braces and earcups. The addition of the monogram on the headband in the Exquisite-Plus model adds an element of exclusivity. Android 11 powers the headphones, providing a user-friendly and familiar interface. The open ecosystem of the Google Play Store enables access to a broad array of apps and features, catering to a diverse range of user preferences. Google Assistant is integrated for effortless control, allowing users to perform various tasks using voice commands.

“The Vernte Smart headphones will come pre-loaded with collaboration tools like MS Teams, Skype, Zoom, and Adobe Connect, making it easy to take meetings on the go while you make a quick coffee stop, ride the Metro, or take meetings in noisy locations. You can download other collaboration tools you need directly from the App store. Your calls are protected with AES 256 encryption and security protocols, so you don’t have to worry about privacy breaches.”

Smart headphones

These headphones are further complemented by 57mm drivers, producing quality sound output with spatial surround audio capabilities. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology ensures an immersive, distraction-free listening experience, using four active microphones to invert ambient sounds effectively. Furthermore, with a battery life of up to 45 hours, users can enjoy extended periods of high-quality audio playback without frequent recharging.

Vernte’s Audiophile Smart Headphones also cater to high-fidelity audio streaming, courtesy of 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity. To maintain audio quality during streaming, the headphones use lossless audio codecs that compress files without eliminating crucial audio details. Users can also take advantage of the large onboard storage to download music directly to the device.

Ultimately, Vernte’s Audiophile Smart Headphones stand as a testament to the convergence of audio engineering and digital technology. With a suite of cutting-edge features, these headphones offer not just superior audio quality but a connected and enhanced user experience.

“We are pleased to introduce our closed-back, noise canceling headphones with sonic clarity and smart features. This innovative headphone combines the functionality of a smartphone with the convenience of a wireless headset, providing a truly immersive and connected audio experience. You can also connect them to your mobile phone and use them like regular headphones.”

Assuming that the Vernte funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Vernte smart headphones with ChatGPT Voice project watch the promotional video below.

ChatGPT Voice integration

“The Vernte Smart headphones are preloaded with the VoiceGPT engine to provide ChatGPT functions in Voice-interactive mode. VoiceGPT is a specialized Application with a Voice assistant speech feature that will provide a single point of access to ChatGPT, Bing A1, Bard, and other A1 engines. It allows users to interact with its A1 assistant hands-free. Users can say •Hey Chat• or any custom hotword to activate VoiceGPT. Whether you’re busy at work or need a quick answer to a question, VoiceGPT is there to help.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the smart headphones with ChatGPT Voice, jump over to the official Vernte crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals