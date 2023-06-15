RICOH 15.6-inch portable OLED displays

The RICOH Portable Monitor Series has been officially launch this week, designed with accessibility and portability in mind, serving as an additional screen to augment creative collaboration. With bright and vibrant image quality, these monitors also come with a touch screen feature for drawing and writing, providing users with the flexibility of both wired and wireless connectivity options.

The RICOH Portable Monitor Series introduces two variants to the market – the wired 150 model and the battery-operated 150BW wireless model. Notably, these monitors are now the lightest in the world when compared to other 15.6-inch touchable OLED products. The wired model weighs just over one pound, even with the stand integrated and a touch display in place. Furthermore, it boasts a super-slim bezel of less than one-fifth of an inch.

The 15.6″ OLED display on both monitors offers superior image quality says RICOH , encompassing improved contrast, enhanced brightness, and quick response time. The central location of two USB-C inputs on the device facilitates easy connectivity to a video display, or simultaneous connection of two wireless devices, such as a PC and a smartphone. This enables users to switch between displays at the touch of a button. The integration of a stand, cable management, and two speakers ensures a straightforward setup process and easy control over power, input, and speaker settings.

Portable OLED Display

The 150 model is the lightest touchscreen portable monitor compared to other 15.6 inch touchable OLED products currently on the market, while the 150BW is among the lightest wireless touchscreen portable monitors. Just slip it in your bag and go. Both the 150 and 150BW models boast a 15.6″ HD OLED display, allowing for higher brightness, better contrast, and rapid response times—as low as 1ms.”

The RICOH Portable Monitor Series also incorporates an intuitive monitor interface with 10-point touch functionality, thereby allowing users to draw, swipe, write, and annotate with ease. An optional stylus provides additional precision for sketching and navigation. The wireless 150BW model is equipped with an integrated battery and offers wireless touch-back capabilities. It can be wirelessly connected to devices running on Windows, Android, MacOS, or iOS. The adjustable integrated stand allows the monitor to be placed horizontally, vertically, or at any optimal angle to facilitate writing.

The monitors of the RICOH Portable Series stand out for their high-definition, high-contrast, and vibrant picture quality, provided by the 15.6″ OLED display. Additionally, they are certified for Eye Care, which ensures a significant reduction in harmful blue light emission by 62% compared to traditional displays.

In conclusion, the introduction of the RICOH Portable Monitor Series is aimed at transforming the future of workplaces through advanced edge devices and digital services. It is expected to bolster productivity and encourage efficient collaboration and co-creation across diverse business environments, including offices, homes, and during travel.

Source : RICOH



