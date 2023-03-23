Desklab portable 4K touchscreen monitor

Desklab has created an ultra lightweight portable 4K touchscreen monitor capable of providing an easy way to game on the go or extend your laptop screen real estate by adding a second monitor to your setup. Priced at just $399 the 4K touchscreen monitor features plug and play support and measures 15.6 inches and just 6mm in thickness and weighs just 725 g.

Offering a 178° viewing angle and a color range of 16.7 million different colors and a contrast ratio of 1200 : 1 the display features a true LED backlight and is universally compatible with a wide-ranging of different devices thanks to its HDMI and USB-C connectivity.

Portable 4K touchscreen monitor

“This portable monitor is an entire suite of office and entertainment features packed into the lightest portable touchscreen monitor ever. It’s your 4K screen, it’s your dongles, it’s your charger, it’s your speakers, and it’s fully customizable to be whatever else you need. Get rid of all the clutter in your briefcase or backpack. This monitor is all you need.”

“How much more could you get done by turning your laptop into a fully-functioning touch panel? This portable monitor’s ultra-responsive touchscreen is perfect for design, music, management, chatting, and so much more. With both USB C and HDMI inputs, this touchscreen portable monitor is compatible with everything – from your PC, gaming consoles, Macbooks, Android Devices, Apple Devices, or tablets. Upgrade your 720p or 1080p view to 4K today!”

Source : Desklab





