Mutrics smart glasses for video gaming

Mutrics has created a new pair of smart new tooth audio glasses specifically designed for video gamers, offering open ear audio advanced surround sound and anti-blue light lenses. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 52 days remaining on its campaign.

Earlybird pledges are available from $99 or roughly £77 offering a massive 50% saving off the retail price. Limited early bird pledges are available, and once they are gone the price will steadily increase. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

“Mutrics GB-30 uses open-ear audio technology to transfer stereo sound to your inner ear without the use of earbuds. Superior to other headphones, playing video games with Mutrics GB-30 for prolonged periods does not make your ears feel any discomfort or soreness. It leaves your ears unplugged so you are still able to hear and interact with the world around you when playing video games.”

“The anti-blue light transparent lenses protect the eyes of yours and your children’s against the long-term exposure to harmful radiation emitted by any screen. They significantly mitigates the negative effects on the vision of heavy gamers and make a must-have video game accessory. Mutric GB-30’s unique look makes you stand out from other gamers. Its retro design embodied in the color, texture and buttons is reminiscent of the classic video game console, and is a tribute to the complex of many seasoned video game players.”

“Mutrics GB-30’s cutting-edge near-field surround sound system transforms your game experience to virtual 5.1 on your mobile devices, delivering you rich, immersive and true-to-life sound. You are able to capture the slightest changes in the surrounding sound and pinpoint the enemy’s position with great ease to dominate the most intense, fierce matches.”

Source: Kickstarter

