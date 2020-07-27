Petpuls smart collar “gives your dog a voice”

Petpuls is a new dog collar equipped with artificial intelligence to provide your dog with a voice. The Petpuls smart collar comes with accompanying smart phone application allowing owners to analyse their dogs emotional state. The application is available for android and iOS devices and allows you to “better understand and manage your dog’s entire lifespan”, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are available from $79 or roughly £77 offering a considerable 34% discount off the recommended retail price. If the crowdfunding campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a couple of months time during September 2020. The Petpuls collar comes with an adjustable strap available in two sizes 15. 75”/40 cm or 31.5”/80 cm.

“Petpuls utilizes voice recognition technology to analyze your dog’s emotional well-being, and also functions as an activity tracker with a built-in accelerometer sensor that calculates the number of calories burned from exercise. The Petpuls collar pairs via Wi-Fi with our iOS or Android smartphone app, which displays and tracks your dog’s emotional state and physical activity. “

“Our patent-pending, AI-enabled voice recognition technology uses a proprietary algorithm in combination with a database of more than 10K bark samples from 50 breeds of dogs in four different sizes to detect and determine the five different emotional states of your dog — happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. As the dog’s ‘voice’ data is accumulated, Petpuls’ AI-driven database grows even more accurate, helping you to better understand your dog’s emotions, what triggers them and manage its 10-15+ year lifespan.”

Source : Indiegogo

