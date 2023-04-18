ZOTAC ZBOX Edge MI351 slimline mini PC

If you are in the market for a slimline computer you might be interested in the new ZBOX Edge MI351 compact computer launch this month which measures just 28 mm in thickness. The ZOTAC Edge MI351 mini PC is powered by an Intel Processor N100 formerly Alder Lake-N supported by Intel UHD graphics and up to 16 GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory support. Other features include M.2 NVMe PCIe x4/SATA SSD (2242/2280) support, Windows 11 Ready, 4K@60 Hz display support via HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, Dual display support, High-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and VESA Mount Ready.

“The ZBOX M Series Edge MI351 boasts an award winning design featuring an ultra-thin enclosure powered by an Intel N-Series processor. With efficient thermal design, power management, and plenty of open ventilation, the ZBOX Edge MI351 maintains a significant low-profile design with a full set of I/O connectivity. Overall, this is an excellent gateway for efficient edge computing or everyday computing takes in business, office, or home settings.”

“Stay connected with the ZBOX Edge MI351, equipped with Gigabit Ethernet, next-generation 802.11AX Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. The fast and reliable internet connectivity options make for a solid remote platform for edge computing and remote connectivity. Equipped with a full suite of standard I/O ports, the ZBOX Edge series suffices to offer everything you need. The ZBOX Edge MI351 features a wide ventilation design for increased airflow and a Smart Fan that efficiently spins up when required to transfer heat directly out of the system so that it is always quiet and cool to the touch.”

“Take the entertainment experience to a whole new level with the integrated Intel UHD Graphics. Whether it’s a dual display setup or a 4K display, the ZBOX Edge MI531 supports delivering the best viewing experience possible with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0.”

