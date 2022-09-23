Zotac ZBOX Edge CI342 mini PC officially launches

Zotac has officially launched its new ZBOX edge CI342 mini PC this week providing a small form factor computer system that measures just 32 mm in thickness. The passively cooled PC generates no noise thanks to the absence of fans and can be connected to a pair of 4K displays if necessary.

Equipped with a 6.5W Intel Pentium processor N6415 the barebones computer features 2 x DDR4-3200/2666 SODIMM slots capable of accepting up to 32GB of memory. Other connections include M.2 PCIe 3.0 x2 / SATA SSD support, 3 x USB 3.1 (1 Type-C) together with wireless connectivity via both Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 four wired using the dual Gigabit LAN connections.

Zotac ZBOX Edge CI342 mini PC

“No moving parts brings more life longevity and silent performance. The cooling hardware in the ZBOX C Series edge is completely fanless with a breathable ventilated chassis. With an integrated Intel UHD Graphics paired with an HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.2, the ZBOX C Series edge is capable of 4K resolution @60Hz or an expanded view with dual displays so you see more. With a power-efficient 6.5W Intel Pentium processor, the ZBOX C series edge has a tiny carbon footprint, making it an efficient energy sipping performer of IoT-enabled applications and everyday computing tasks.”

“Secure the fast lane with either dual Gigabit Ethernet wired connectivity or the 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E dual-band wireless and support for Bluetooth 5.2. The suite of connectivity makes the system a perfect remote platform for edge computing and remote connectivity. Support for a total of up to 32GB DDR4 memory and an M.2 SSD sustains the low-profile design. In a few steps, access the system internals and upgrade memory and storage for simple expansion.”

Source : Zotac : Fanless Tech



