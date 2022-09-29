Alphacool Core M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD liquid cooler

Alphacool has introduced a new liquid cooled M.2 NVMe SSD in the form of the Core M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Liquid Cooler which features five digitally addressable RGB LED lights enabling you to create a wide variety of unique effects. The LEDs can be connected to your favorite RGB controller and the SSD liquid cooler is constructed from nickel-plated copper, aluminum and housed in a acrylic outer.

Material cooler bottom: nickel-plated copper

Material cooler housing: acrylic

Material backplate: aluminum

Illumination: 5 digital aRGB LEDs

Connections: 2x G1/4″

Dimensions: 130.7 x 56 x 24.41 mm

SSD liquid cooler

“NVMe SSDs in M.2 format have become standard PC equipment, as they allow high transfer rates and extremely low access times and thus enable faster and more effective work or gaming. Due to their design, however, M.2 NVMe SSDs are only capable of delivering their maximum performance for a short time.

The controller chip heats up extremely quickly and begins to throttle the SSD’s performance at an early stage. To ensure that the full performance of the memory can be used permanently, Alphacool now offers the Core M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Liquid Cooler with digital aRGB illumination.”

The SSD liquid cooler is now available to purchase priced at €100 and more information is available from the official Alphacool website by following the link below.

Source : Alphacool : TPU



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals