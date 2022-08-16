GELID Amber 8 Pro eight fan and ten channel RGB controller

PC modders and builders may be interested to know that GELID has this month announced the availability of its new Amber 8 Pro fan and RGB controller providing connectivity via 10 addressable RGB channels, 8 PWM channels (3 controllable), 366 pre-programmed RGB mode, manual/ auto RGB controls, 21-key RF remote control unit and ARGB sync compatibility.

“AMBER 8 Pro controls up to 8 fans, 10 LED strips or other Addressable RGB (ARGB) devices and boasts 366 pre-programmed vivid RGB lighting modes. It comes with 21-key RF Remote Control for convenient operation, PWM input for seamless PWM controls and SATA Power Connector for stable power output. You can also control the speed of those PWM fans by using the RF Remote Control. It can be installed just in seconds thanks to built-in magnets. Also supports ARGB hub functions via the 3 Pin ARGB Sync input while connected to compatible motherboards, ASUS, MSI or ASRock.”

PC fan and RGB Controller

“Also, the RF remote control can be used to control the speed of the PWM fans. Built-in magnets make installation as quick as a few seconds. When connected to compatible motherboards, ASUS, MSI, or ASRock, ARGB hub functionality can also be accessed via the 3 Pin ARGB Sync input. In order to provide reliable power output, SATA power connectivity is used, which delivers 85 W maximum power and supports ARGB devices with up to 120 LEDs onboard each channel to illuminate and control.”

“Remote Control Specs: Dimensions (mm): 86 x 40 x 7, Number of Keys: 21, Number of RGB Modes: 366 RC, Method: Radio Frequency (RF 433M), RC Range (m): 8, RGB Switching Speed Levels: 8, Static Brightness Levels: 8 Weight (g): 15.”

Source : GELID

