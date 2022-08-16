ADATA XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans

ADATA has this week week introduced its new XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans equipped with patented dual-layer design for maximum cooling performance says ADATA. The Main Blade and Booster Blade work in conjunction to enhance airflow and static pressure, while minimizing wind resistance. This allows the fan to deliver superior cooling results while also keeping the noise to a minimum.

The XPG Hurricane ARGB 120 mm PWM Fan and XPG Hurricane ARGB 140 mm PWM Fan will soon be available to purchase from online retailers although no pricing and availability has been officially confirmed as yet.

ADATA XPG Hurricane PC fans

“With fan speeds up to 2000 and 1800 RPM respectively, the 120 mm and 140 mm models can generate an optimized air flow environment that’s much cooler and more efficient than competing products in the same category, all while keeping static pressure values high.

The fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) offers smoother operation, delivering optimized cooling, less noise, lower power consumption, and a longer lifespan. Similarly, the dual-ring LED layout delivers a mesmerizing lighting effect with full ARGB customization, striking the perfect balance between cooling efficiency and aesthetic value.”

“XPG HURRICANE fans offer a level of control not previously seen in XPG fans. Through Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), these models monitor system temperature in real time and adjust their fan speed smoothly and continuously.

This also allows for the fan to remain off at lower temperatures, furthering reduction in both noise and long-term degradation. XPG HURRICANE fans are also compatible with most major motherboard ARGB software applications to easily customize ARGB settings and synchronize multiple daisy-chained fans. Or you can customize the fans directly with XPG’s own product customization software, XPG PRIME.”

Source : ADATA

