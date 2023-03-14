ASUS has this week introduced a number of new compact form factor computer systems with the first taking the form of the ExpertCenter PN64-E1 mini PC designed to support 13th Gen Intel Core processor, DDR5-4800 memory and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The PN64-E1 mini PC is equipped with dual PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, 5 x USB ports, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 support and 2 x HDMI ports.

Capable of supporting a single 8K display at 60 Hz, or up to four 4K monitors at 60 Hz via a combination of two HDMI ports, Thunderbolt 4, and the configurable port if its HDMI option has been chosen. The mini PC can also separately support up to 8K or 4K at 60 Hz via its HDMI 2.1 port. ASUS have also included a new thermal module with a special heatpipe allows for better heat dissipation, while an aluminium heatsink enables more efficient conductivity to allow the compact PN64-E1 to deliver desktop-grade performance.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 mini PC

Powerful processor: 13th gen Intel Core mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Next generation technology: Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and dual channel DDR5 memory

Multi-storage design: Support up to two PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD and one 2.5” drive

Convenient connectivity: Up to Seven USB ports, including two Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports

4K resolution & quad display support: Quad display located in the rear I/O panel including dual HDMI

Crystal-clear Communication: Features Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation to provide crystal-clear online voice communication

Reliability: MIL-STD-810H standard & extensive 24/7 tested to ensure long-term dependability

“Thunderbolt 4 brings Thunderbolt connectivity to USB-C at speeds of up to 40 Gbps, along with DisplayPort 1.4 support. It’s even compatible with USB4 to create one compact port that does it all—delivering the fastest, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data storage device. In addition, the rear Thunderbolt port supports Power Delivery input, allowing the PN64-E1 to draw power from a Power Delivery-compatible monitor.”

“The rear Thunderbolt port supports Power Delivery input and output, so users can provide power to the PN64-E1 via a Power Delivery-compatible monitor, simplifying workspaces by eliminating a power cable. Alternatively, this port can deliver power to other devices, such as a mobile phone.

Integrated AI-powered noise-cancellation technology includes both input and output noise cancellation for crystal-clear communication. It’s ideal for users in educational, office or small office/home office settings. Exclusive smart fan control technology enables users to tailor fan modes to suit their requirements via a user-friendly interface. Quiet mode delivers low operational noise and Performance mode is able to support sustained intensive data processing loads.”

Source : ASUS





