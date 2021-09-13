Sky Q and Sky Go get a range of new features

Sky has announced a range of new features for its Sky Q service and also is Sky Go apps. You can now do more things with voice control.

You can now use voice control on Sky Q to switch between your favourite apps, you can also use voice commands to record live TV and more.

Sky is also launching Sky Sports Recap on Sky Go for iOS, which will let you catch up on the latest sports in the app.

You can now move between your favourite apps in a flash – jump from watching Disney+ to doing a workout on Fiit, then switch to listening to your favourite music on Spotify, all by using your Sky Q voice remote. When you’re in an app, just hit the voice button, say the name of the app you want to launch to quickly get to your favourite entertainment. Try saying “Netflix” when you’re in BBC iPlayer, and it will launch – without heading back to Sky Q home.

Plus, easily navigate out of apps and back to Sky TV using your voice remote. Try saying “Home” to get to the Sky Q home page or tune in to a specific channel with a simple voice command, for example say, “Watch 101” and start watching BBC One.

Here are some of the new features coming to Sky Go:

Missed the start of the game? Sky Sports Recap is launching, so you can easily catch up on all the highlights during live Premier League and EFL matches. It’s available on iOS devices by pressing “Recap”. To exit, simply press “watch live” and return to the live game. Coming soon on Android and desktop devices.

Get to your favourite entertainment quickly with the introduction of ad skipping. Jump right into what you want to watch, faster than before. *

For the first time, everyone will now be able to download the TV they love to a device to watch without an internet connection. Previously only available to Sky Go Extra and Sky Q Multiscreen subscribers, this benefit is now rolling out to everyone.

We’ve also increased the number of devices you can stream on at once. Now everyone can stream on at least two screens, instead of one, so everyone can watch the TV they love, without compromise. **

You can find out more details about all of the new features for Sky Q and Sky Go at the link below.

Source Sky

