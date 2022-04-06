Sky Broadband Gigafast with 900 MB/s launched

Sky has announced that it is launching its new fast broadband in the UK, Sky Broadband Gigafast which will offer speeds of 900 MB/s.

The new Sky Broadband Gigafast will be available for just £55 a month for 18 months and you will be able to connect up to 120 devices to the Sky Broadband Hub.

The new package, which is delivered only through FTTP (Fibre to the Premises), is 25x faster than the average speed of Sky’s Superfast 35 package and offers a high-standard Speed Guarantee of 600 Mb/s. Sky Broadband’s Speed Guarantee means you can claim a month’s subscription back if your speed falls below the minimum guaranteed speed.

Perfect for busy, WiFi hungry homes, Sky Broadband Gigafast lets you connect more than 120 devices at the same time to its full fibre broadband. Giving you the freedom to simultaneously stream, work and game online, whether it be via live stream on Twitch, Discord or holding a gaming online party, Gigafast lets you download games and buffer large game updates all at the same time, in every room.

You can find out more details about the Sky Broadband Gigafast over at Sky at the link below, it will be available to both new and existing customers in FTTP areas.

Source Sky

