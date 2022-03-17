Formula 1 to be broadcast in HDR on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced that Formula 1 will be broadcast with HDR for the first time, the 2022 Formula 1 season will be shown in UHD HDR.

From this Friday the 18th of March you will be able to watch the start of the new Formula 1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this weekend.

Sky Sports has revealed fans will be able to get closer to the action on track than ever before with the 2022 Formula 1 season set to be broadcast in High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time in its history.

The new Formula 1 season is here as the sport enters an exciting new era with countless talking points, new rules, new cars, new driver pairings and new rivalries, all available for fans to view in UHD HDR for the first time.

Customers simply need to say “Hello Sky, Formula 1” to Sky Glass or into their Sky Q voice remote to find all the latest news and analysis from Sky Sports F1, as well as bespoke F1 content shows Any Driven Monday and Ted’s Notebook, films and documentaries including Sky Originals Duel: Hamilton v Verstappen, Race to Perfection and the latest season of Netflix’s iconic behind the scenes docudrama Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

You can find out more details about the 2022 Formula 1 season over at Sky’s website at the link below.

Source Sky

