New Skullcandy Active True Wireless Earbuds

Skullcandy has announced its all-new Active Collection, featuring three purpose-built true wireless earbuds designed for the most active and adventurous consumers. The collection includes the Push Play Active, Push ANC Active, and Sesh ANC Active, each tailored to meet different user needs and preferences. With prices ranging from $59.99 to $99.99, these earbuds will be available starting July 2 on Skullcandy.com and at select retailers.

Key Takeaways Three new true wireless earbuds: Push Play Active, Push ANC Active, and Sesh ANC Active

Designed for active and adventurous consumers

Prices range from $59.99 to $99.99

Available starting July 2 on Skullcandy.com and select retailers

Features include Active Noise Canceling, waterproof construction, and long battery life

New Skullcandy Earbuds 2024

The new Active Collection from Skullcandy is designed to cater to the needs of users who demand reliable performance in any condition. Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, an outdoor adventurer, or a casual user, these earbuds are built to keep up with your lifestyle. The Skullcandy Active Collection will be available starting July 2 on Skullcandy.com and at select retailers. The pricing for each model is as follows:

Push ANC Active

The Push ANC Active earbuds are the flagship model in the collection, offering a zero-compromise experience with a host of advanced features:

Push ANC Active: $99.99 MSRP

Battery Life: Up to 37 hours with ANC ON, 58 hours with ANC OFF

Up to 37 hours with ANC ON, 58 hours with ANC OFF Active Noise Canceling: Adjustable 4-Mic ANC for crisp audio quality

Adjustable 4-Mic ANC for crisp audio quality Waterproof: IP67 rating for sweat and waterproof durability

IP67 rating for sweat and waterproof durability Stay-Aware Mode: Adjustable to stay alert to surroundings

Adjustable to stay alert to surroundings Wireless Charging: Convenient refueling with a wireless charging case

Convenient refueling with a wireless charging case Personal Sound: Customizable audio experience via the Skullcandy App

Customizable audio experience via the Skullcandy App Multipoint Pairing: Seamlessly pair to multiple devices

Seamlessly pair to multiple devices Sidetone: Hear your own voice more naturally during calls

Sesh ANC Active

The Sesh ANC Active earbuds are designed for all-day use with features that ensure comfort and performance:

Sesh ANC Active: $89.99 MSRP

Battery Life: Up to 28 hours with ANC ON, 48 hours with ANC OFF

Up to 28 hours with ANC ON, 48 hours with ANC OFF Active Noise Canceling: Adjustable 4-Mic ANC for clear audio

Adjustable 4-Mic ANC for clear audio Waterproof: IP67 rating for sweat and waterproof durability

IP67 rating for sweat and waterproof durability Stay-Aware Mode: Adjustable to stay alert to surroundings

Adjustable to stay alert to surroundings Personal Sound: Customizable audio experience via the Skullcandy App

Customizable audio experience via the Skullcandy App Multipoint Pairing: Seamlessly pair to multiple devices

Seamlessly pair to multiple devices Sidetone: Hear your own voice more naturally during calls

Push Play Active

The Push Play Active earbuds are built for any weather, condition, or activity, offering robust features at an affordable price:

Push Play Active: $59.99 MSRP

$59.99 MSRP Battery Life: Up to 34 hours

Up to 34 hours Water Resistance: IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance

IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance Stay-Aware Mode: Adjustable to stay alert to surroundings

Adjustable to stay alert to surroundings Multipoint Pairing: Seamlessly pair to multiple devices

Seamlessly pair to multiple devices Clear Voice Smart Mic: Reduces background noise for clear calls

Reduces background noise for clear calls EQ Modes: Preset and custom EQ modes for personalized audio

Preset and custom EQ modes for personalized audio Sidetone: Hear your own voice more naturally during calls

For those interested in exploring more about Skullcandy’s offerings, the company also provides a range of other audio products, including over-ear headphones, wired earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers. Each product is designed with the same commitment to quality and performance, ensuring that users can find the perfect audio solution for any situation.

By focusing on the needs of active and adventurous consumers, Skullcandy continues to push the boundaries of what true wireless earbuds can offer. Whether you’re hitting the gym, exploring the great outdoors, or simply enjoying your favorite tunes, the new Active Collection has something for everyone. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of wireless earbuds :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals