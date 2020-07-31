Duolink SpeakerBuds provide wireless earbuds and speakers in one device from $89

A new speaker system and combined wireless earbuds system aptly named Duolink, has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal would still 44 days remaining. Duolink is the first SpeakerBuds that transition audio between earbuds, dual speakers, and a complete speaker, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are available from $89 offering a considerable saving off the recommended retail price of $149. If the crowdfunding campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to start to certain countries during December 2020.

“Its Auto Switch function transfers audio into your desired device to let your music instantly adapt to you. It not only connects audio in a new way, but also has an embedded earbuds charging case for greater convenience and music enjoyment. You can now play your music any way you want with only one device.

Our professional acoustic engineers have performed hundreds of experiments in order to tailor our signature sound. Duolink adopts the BES chipset which has been widely used by top-tier brands. In addition to the low-band Bluetooth retransmission technology, Duolink true wireless earbuds provide low-power consumption and more stable communication on calls to greatly improve your listening experiences.”

“Duolink will instantly transmit audio by detecting the audio device you need. When you take out the earbuds from speakers, the speakers will detect the earbuds are taken out and transition audio from stereo sound into immersive sound for your earbuds. Auto Switch helps Duolink instantly adapt to you by switching between individual music enjoyment to public music sharings. And seamlessly switch to the audio device you want.”

Source : Kickstarter

