Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo edition teased

Skoda will be unveiling a new car on the 15th of February, the Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo and now the carmaker has released some design sketches of the car.

The design sketches gives us an idea of what the new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo will look like, we get to see the interior and the exterior.

The exterior sketch of the new ŠKODA FABIA MONTE CARLO shows how the signature details of this model version enhance the emotive design and dynamic appearance of the new FABIA. The frame of the ŠKODA grille features the same black finish as the spoiler lip on the exclusive front apron, which is characterised by a large air intake. The diffuser in the sporty rear apron and the lettering on the tailgate are also finished in black, as are the exterior mirror caps, the window frames, the side skirts and the rear spoiler; the wings feature MONTE CARLO badges.

The interior is predominantly black. The height-adjustable sports seats benefit from integrated headrests, while the 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel bears the MONTE CARLO badge. The leather trims for the steering wheel rim as well as the handbrake and gear stick feature black stitching. Stylish red accents appear on the seat covers and the horizontal dashboard trim, on the centre console and on the bold door handles. Carbon-style elements accentuate the armrests of the front doors and the lower part of the instrument panel.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo edition at the link below.

Source Skoda

