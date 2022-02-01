Skoda Enyaq Coupe EV gets official

Skoda has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Skoda Enyaq Coupe, this is the company’s second model in the Enyag range.

The new Skoda Enyaq Coupe will come with four power options ranging from 132 kW to 220 kW and in choice of either rear or all-wheel drive.

Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, says: “Following the successful launch of the SUV, the new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV brings even more emotiveness, sports styling and elegance to the ŠKODA iV family. Our designers and engineers have once again succeeded in combining a high degree of functionality with an emotive design. The brand-new range-topping model is also the first-ever all- electric ŠKODA RS. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV perfectly combines emotion with efficiency, offering the ŠKODA-typical generous amounts of space, even in a particularly elegant body.”

The new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV and the ENYAQ iV are produced at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, making them the only MEB-based Volkswagen Group vehicles in Europe to be built outside of Germany. Due to its composition and a long wheelbase, the MEB modular electric car platform enables new options in terms of body proportions and design. As the high-voltage battery for the drive system is fully incorporated into the underbody, and because electric vehicles don’t have a transmission tunnel, the space available for rear-seat passengers is also particularly generous.

You can find out more details about the new Skoda Enyaq Coupeover at Skoa’d website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost.

Source Skoda

