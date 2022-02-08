Sifu indie martial arts game launches on PC, PlayStation

Today the new martial arts Sifu launches on the PC and PlayStation platforms. Felix Garczynski from indie games developer Sloclap has taken to the official PlayStation blog to provide a few tips on how you can succeed on your path of revenge. Sloclap, the independent games that and studio responsible for creating Absolver. Has created third person action game featuring “intense hand-to-hand combat“. We take on the role of a young Kung-Fu student seeking revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family.

“We know Sifu is challenging. Of course, difficulty is relative to the player, and we know that some of you will have no troubles fulfilling your revenge! But for those that might need a helping hand, the team has compiled a shortlist of tips and tricks that will serve you well in difficult situations. “

Sifu indie martial arts game

“Sifu is the story of a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family. One against all, he has no allies, and countless enemies. He has to rely on his unique mastery of Kung Fu as well as a mysterious pendant to prevail, and preserve his family’s legacy.

Kung Fu is mastery through practice, a path for both the body and the mind. Learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and find the strength within yourself to master the devastating techniques of Pak-Mei Kung-Fu.”

“The hunt for your enemies will take you through the hidden corners of the city, from the gang-ridden suburbs to the cold hallways of the corporate towers. You have got one day, and countless enemies on your way. For every mistake, time will be the price to pay.

Careful positioning and clever use of the environment to your advantage are key to your survival. Use everything at your disposal: throwable objects, makeshift weapons, windows and ledges… The odds are stacked against you, and you will be offered no mercy.”

Source : Epic Games : PS blog

