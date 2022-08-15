Islets indie action-adventure game launches August 24th

Indie action adventure game Islets will soon be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles later this month and will be available to play from August 24, 2022 onwards. Created by indie games developer Kyle Thompson and published through Armor Games Studios the adventure game.

“Islets is a lush metroidvania starring Iko, a brave mouse with ambitions of setting out to explore a sky filled with scattered floating islands and communities isolated from one another after the land was fractured by a mysterious incident many years ago. Using his trusty but rickety plane, Iko hopes to navigate the disparate landscapes and find a way to bring the world together again. However his journey will also bring him to uncover the secrets of the immemorial evil that tore his world apart in the first place.”

Islets action adventure game

“Take to the sky and reunite a fragmented world in this surprisingly wholesome metroidvania! Help Iko adventure across beautiful hand-painted islands, receive letters from a quirky cast of characters, and face powerful monstrous adversaries. Iko is an aspiring yet hopeful warrior exploring the land and sky to reunite a series of floating islands. With his rickety airship, he must travel from island to island in order to reignite each one’s magnetic core while fighting off the many adversaries standing in his way.”

“Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about making connections with the people around you. By reuniting the islands and befriending a cast of charming characters, the world expands and reveals new parts of each area for Iko to explore. Scour every nook and cranny in order to collect the many upgrades hidden around this world and face its numerous hidden challenges!”

Source : Steam

