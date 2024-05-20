The Optoma GT3500HDR ultra short throw projector is transforming the home entertainment and gaming industry with its innovative technology and impressive features. As a top-of-the-line addition to Optoma’s renowned series of full HD 1080p resolution projectors, the GT3500HDR delivers an immersive viewing experience that is second to none. Its ultra short throw lens is capable of projecting stunning 100-inch images from a distance of less than one foot, making it an ideal solution for any room size or configuration.

Whether you’re immersing yourself in the latest blockbuster movies, binge-watching your favorite TV series, cheering on your team during live sports events, or engaging in intense gaming sessions, the GT3500HDR ensures that every visual is vibrant, crisp, and true-to-life. With an impressive 500,000:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 3,800 lumens, this projector guarantees that every detail is brought to life in stunning clarity.

Short Throw Projector

Ultra short throw projectors, such as the Optoma GT3500HDR, offer a range of benefits that make them a superior choice for home entertainment enthusiasts. These projectors are specifically designed to deliver large, high-quality images from an exceptionally short distance, making them perfect for smaller spaces where traditional projectors might be impractical or cumbersome. The GT3500HDR’s compact and eco-friendly design, crafted with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, ensures that it seamlessly integrates into any room while also promoting sustainable living practices. This commitment to environmental consciousness sets the GT3500HDR apart from other projectors on the market. Moreover, the projector’s ultra-low input lag and enhanced gaming mode make it an unbeatable choice for avid gamers who demand smooth, responsive gameplay without any frustrating delays or interruptions.

Affordable Excellence: Pricing and Availability of the Optoma GT3500HDR

Despite its impressive array of features and innovative technology, the Optoma GT3500HDR is surprisingly affordable, with an estimated street price of just $1,499. This competitive pricing positions the GT3500HDR as an attractive option for home entertainment enthusiasts looking to upgrade their setup without exceeding their budget. The projector’s DuraCore laser technology, which features an incredible 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation in Eco mode, ensures that users receive exceptional value for their investment over the long term. Additionally, the GT3500HDR is designed with user-friendly installation features, such as four-corner correction and 360-degree and portrait mode, making setup a breeze for even the most technologically challenged individuals.

Specifications of the Optoma GT3500HDR

The Optoma GT3500HDR features an impressive array of specifications that set it apart from other projectors in its class. With a full HD 1080p resolution (1920×1080), 3,800 lumens of brightness, and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, this projector delivers stunningly detailed and vibrant visuals that bring your favorite content to life. The GT3500HDR also offers HDR compatibility with 4K HDR input, ensuring that you can enjoy the latest high-dynamic-range content in all its glory.

Resolution: 1080p Full HD (1920×1080)

Brightness: 3,800 lumens

Contrast ratio: 500,000:1

Color: HDR compatibility with 4K HDR Input

Throw ratio: 0.25:1

Light source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation (Eco mode)

Noise level: 27db (Eco mode)

Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 8.6 ms response time in 1080p at 120 Hz and 17 ms response time in 1080p at 60 Hz with 4K UHD input

Image size: Up to 100″ image from less than one foot away

Flexible installation features: Ultra short throw lens, 1.15x zoom, 24/7 operation, 360-degree and portrait mode, horizontal and vertical keystone and four-corner correction

Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0 / Outputs: 1x USB-A power 1.5 A, 1x Audio 3.5 mm

Control: 1x RS232, 1x RJ45, 1 x 3D sync

The ultra short throw lens, with a throw ratio of 0.25:1, allows you to project massive 100-inch images from less than one foot away, making it perfect for small rooms or unconventional spaces. The DuraCore laser light source provides up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation in Eco mode, while the low noise level of just 27db in Eco mode ensures that you can enjoy your content without any distracting background noise.

For gaming enthusiasts, the GT3500HDR short throw projector is a dream come true, thanks to its built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with an 8.6 ms response time in 1080p at 120 Hz and a 17 ms response time in 1080p at 60 Hz with 4K UHD input. This lightning-fast response time ensures that you can enjoy smooth, lag-free gaming experiences without any frustrating delays or interruptions. The projector also offers flexible installation features, including a 1.15x zoom, 24/7 operation, 360-degree and portrait mode, horizontal and vertical keystone, and four-corner correction, making it easy to set up and use in any room or environment.

In terms of connectivity, the GT3500HDR offers a range of options to suit your needs. With 2x HDMI 2.0 inputs, 1x USB-A power 1.5 A output, and 1x Audio 3.5 mm output, you can easily connect all your favorite devices and enjoy high-quality audio and video. The projector also includes 1x RS232, 1x RJ45, and 1x 3D sync for advanced control and synchronization options.

As you explore the world of home entertainment, it’s worth considering additional elements that can enhance your overall experience. High-quality sound systems can complement your projector setup, providing immersive audio that matches the stunning visuals on display. Smart home devices, such as voice-controlled assistants or automated lighting systems, can also elevate your viewing experience by creating a seamless, integrated environment. Finally, understanding the benefits of different screen materials and sizes can help you optimize your home theater setup to suit your specific needs and preferences.



