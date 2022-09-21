BenQ TH690ST 4LED short throw projector for console gaming

BenQ has this week launched its new TH690ST 4LED short throw projector suitable for both gaming and watching movies and TV series from streaming services. Equipped with 2 HDMI (2.0b) interfaces the short throw projector offers a 84% DCI-P3 & 98% Rec.709 color coverage, 2300lm, and HDR10 compatibility together with an 8ms 1080p @ 120Hz display for gaming and is capable of generating a 100″ just 4.9 feet or 1.5 m from any surface.

Priced at €1199 the short throw monitor is perfect for console gaming and features a 120 Hz and brightness of 2300 ANSI lumen. The LED light sources rated for 30,000 hours in ECO mode and will provide 21 years of use if you intend to use the projector for four hours a day every day.

“With an image diagonal of up to 100 inches from a distance of only 1.5 meters from the projection surface, the TH690ST 4LED short-throw projector is a cost-effective alternative to large-screen TVs. For easy and convenient projection from different positions in the room, the 2D keystone correction eliminates trapezoidal effects and optimizes image alignment. With its 4LED light source, the TH690ST offers compelling image quality with high brightness, clear contrast and balanced saturation.”

Short throw projector for gaming

“Level up your party fun with epic gameplay. TH690ST does it all with excellent movie industry standard DCI-P3 color performance, stunning 1080p HDR picture quality, low input lag, and 2300 lumens of 4LED long life span. All you need to do is jump into AAA games with your friends and enjoy never-ending, smooth, and immersive action at your game corner.”

