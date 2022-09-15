Shantaram thriller TV series premiers on Apple TV+ October 14th

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new thriller Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam who has return to television after eight years of absence. The series has been adapted from the novel by Gregory David Roberts and also stars Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig, Shubham Saraf, Luke Pasqualino, Vincent Perez, Electra Jansson Kilbey and Fayssal Bazzi.

The new TV series will be exclusively available to watch on the Apple TV+ streaming service and premiers next month.

“A fugitive pursuing redemption in 1980s Bombay will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means letting his past seep back into his present. Starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, stream Shantaram October 14 only on Apple TV+. “

Shantaram

“Escaped convict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption.”

Source : Apple



