How to schedule emails in Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook, renowned for its comprehensive suite of features, is equipped with a host of handy tools built right into its core functionality. Among the numerous offerings of this powerful software, one of the standout features is undeniably the capacity to schedule an email. This ability to preset the delivery time of an email within Outlook is particularly convenient and can greatly improve your productivity. The unique functionality of setting up a scheduled email presents a transformative way to handle your email-sending tasks. It empowers you to orchestrate the delivery of emails at precise timings that best suit your needs, all without necessitating your online presence or proximity to your computer. This feature essentially gives you the autonomy to have your emails sent out even when you’re offline or away from your computer, thereby optimizing your email management strategy. The ensuing guide has been meticulously put together to elucidate how you can set up scheduled emails in Microsoft Outlook with ease and efficiency. The process is straightforward and user-friendly, and once mastered, can greatly enhance your command over your email activities. Before proceeding, it’s important to note that there are two key versions of Microsoft Outlook that you can utilize for this task: the Desktop version and the online web version. The Desktop version is a standalone application that resides on your computer, while the web version is accessible through your browser at outlook.live.com. If you’re a newcomer to Outlook and don’t yet possess an account, there’s no need to fret. Microsoft provides the option to sign up for a free account, giving you immediate access to Outlook’s powerful features. However, it’s crucial to understand that the process of scheduling emails in Outlook varies somewhat between the web and desktop versions. This differentiation in methodologies for the two versions adds a layer of flexibility to your usage, allowing you to opt for the most convenient method for your needs.

How to schedule emails in Outlook

Open Microsoft Outlook on your desktop or log in to the web version using your email address and password, select the New Email button located in the top left corner of the Outlook window, and a new email window will open.

Fill in the necessary information for your email, such as the recipient’s email address, the subject, and the body of the email, you can also attach files to your email and more.

Once you have composed your email, you will need to use the Delay Delivery option, on the web select the three horizontal dots (More actions) located at the top right corner of the email window and select Send later. In the Send Later window, select the date and time you want your email to be sent. Select Save to confirm your selection.

On the Desktop version of Outlook select the Options tab in the email window, then find and click on the Delay Delivery option in Outlook, now select Delivery Options and then check the box next to Do not deliver before. Choose the date and time for your email to be sent, then click Close.

Once you have selected the time and date for your email to be delivered click Send, your email will now be scheduled in Microsoft Outlook and it will be sent to the recipient at the time and date you have selected.

How to manage your scheduled emails in Outlook

You may wish to make some changes to any of your scheduled emails before they are sent to the recipient, or you may wish to delete a specific email if you have decided that you no longer want to send it.

On the desktop select the Outbox and you will see a list of scheduled emails, you can now select the one you want to change by clicking on it and making any changes that you need. You will need to send it again once you have made any changes for the email schedule to resume.

On the web select the drafts folder and then click on the specific email that you would like to edit, make your required changes, and then click send again and the email will be scheduled to send at your specific time. You can find out more details about this handy feature for Microsoft Outlook over at Microsoft’s website.

We hope that you find this guide on how to schedule an email in Microsoft Outlook useful and hope that it makes things more efficient for you, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Windows



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals