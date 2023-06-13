How to change your Apple ID email address

In an earlier tutorial, we walked you through the steps to create your unique Apple ID, the critical credential that firmly roots you into the rich Apple ecosystem. This guide moves a step further; we aim to equip you with the knowledge of changing your Apple ID email address. An Apple ID is more than just an identifier—it’s your passport to a host of digital experiences Apple offers. This includes but is not limited to iCloud, a cloud storage and cloud computing service; the iTunes Store, offering millions of songs and thousands of movies and TV shows; the App Store, housing an extensive range of apps and games; and Apple Music, an all-in-one music and video streaming service. Uniquely tied to an email address, your Apple ID is your primary point of contact with Apple and its array of services. However, life happens, and changes occur. You may change your primary email address for personal or professional reasons, lose access to the email you originally tied to your Apple ID, or you may wish to switch the email associated with your Apple ID for security purposes. Whatever your reasons might be, it’s vital to know how to adapt to these changes while ensuring continued access to your Apple resources. This is where our guide comes in, providing you with a detailed, step-by-step process to effortlessly change your Apple ID email address. Before we delve into the process, it’s crucial to remember a rule set by Apple. Apple strictly prohibits the use of an email address that is or was associated with another Apple ID. So, ensure that you pick a completely new email address for the process, one that hasn’t previously been in the service of another Apple ID. The careful selection of a new email address that respects this policy will pave the way for a smooth transition as you update your Apple ID.

Step 1: Verify your New Email Address

Before changing your Apple ID email, make sure that the new email address you intend to use is under your control. You should have immediate access to it as Apple will send a verification code to this email. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to create a new email address.

Step 2: Sign Out of All Devices

Before changing your Apple ID, Apple recommends signing out of every Apple service and device that uses your Apple ID. This includes services like iCloud and iTunes, as well as devices like iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This step is especially important if you no longer have access to the email you initially used for your Apple ID.

Step 3: Change your Apple ID

On your Apple device

Follow these steps if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

Go to Settings: Tap on your name at the top of the Settings screen to access the Apple ID screen. Password & Security: After entering the Apple ID screen, select “Password & Security.” Change Apple ID: On the next screen, select “Change Apple ID.” Enter New Email Address: Here, input your new email address. Continue: Tap on “Continue” to confirm the new email address. Verification Code: A verification code will be sent to your new email. Check your email and enter this code to verify the change.

On a Web Browser

If you’re using a Mac or PC, you can also change your Apple ID online:

Apple ID Website: Visit the Apple ID website at appleid.apple.com. Sign In: Click “Sign in” and enter your Apple ID and password. Account Section: After signing in, find the “Account” section and click “Edit.” Apple ID: Here, you will see your Apple ID email address. Click “Change Apple ID.” Enter New Email Address: Type your new email address and click “Continue.” Verification Code: A verification code will be sent to your new email. Check your email and enter this code to verify the change.

Step 4: Sign Back Into Your Devices

After you’ve successfully changed and verified your new Apple ID, you’ll need to sign back into all of your devices and services. Just enter your new Apple ID and your password, and you’ll be all set.

Remember to update your Apple ID email on every device and service that you use. This includes your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iTunes, App Store, iCloud, and other Apple services.

Step 5: Verify Your Payment Information

After signing back into your devices, it’s a good idea to verify your payment information. This is especially important if you have any active subscriptions or memberships associated with your Apple ID.

Go to Settings: On your iOS device, tap your name at the top of the main Settings screen. Payment & Shipping: Tap on “Payment & Shipping” to review and update your payment methods. Verify Information: Make sure that your billing address, payment method, and other details are correct and up-to-date.

Step 6: Check Your iCloud Settings

Your iCloud settings are tied to your Apple ID, so after changing your Apple ID email address, you should check your iCloud settings to make sure everything is working correctly.

Go to Settings: On your iOS device, tap on your name at the top of the main Settings screen. iCloud: Tap on “iCloud” to see the services that are enabled for your Apple ID. Verify Services: Ensure that the services you need, such as iCloud Backup, Find My iPhone, or iCloud Drive, are enabled and functioning correctly.

Step 7: Security

For the security of your Apple ID, it is recommended to enable two-factor authentication. This is an extra layer of security for your Apple ID designed to ensure that you’re the only person who can access your account, even if someone knows your password.

To enable it:

Go to Settings: Tap on your name at the top of the Settings screen. Password & Security: Select “Password & Security.” Two-Factor Authentication: Tap on “Two-Factor Authentication” and follow the prompts to enable it.

In conclusion, changing your Apple ID email address involves more than just changing the email itself. It also includes verifying your new email, signing out and back into your devices, confirming your payment information, checking your iCloud settings, and, for added security, enabling two-factor authentication. However, with this guide, you can navigate the process smoothly and securely, ensuring your Apple ID remains your key to all Apple services. We hope that you have found this guide on how to change your Apple ID email address useful, if you have any comments, suggestions or questions, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more information over at Apple’s website.

