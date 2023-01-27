Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods film premiers March 17, 2023

Warner Bros Pictures has this week released a second new trailer for the upcoming Shazam! 2 film Fury of the Gods. Providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the characters and storyline of the second third film in the Shazam! Ffranchise if you include the recently premiered Black Adam film starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 March 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023. The film has been directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, and stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren.

Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods

When Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

“From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) as Shazam; Asher Angel (“Andi Mack”) as Billy Batson.”

Source : Warner Bros





