SHAPEROO 2025 desktop CNC milling machine hits Kickstarter from €500

SHAPEROO 2025 is a new desktop CNC milling machine which has launched via Kickstarter this month with the aim of raising enough funds to make the jump from concept into production. Designed by a team of engineers based in Poland the cnc milling machine is a great addition to your home workshop or business and is capable of engraving and cutting aluminum as well as creating PCBs for electronic circuit boards and projects. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $571 or £423 (depending on current exchange rates).

SHAPEROO 2025 cutting examples

Wood :

Feed rate: 800 to 1200mm/min

Depth of cut: 1.5 to 2 mm

Feed rate: 800 to 1200mm/min

Depth of cut: 0.08 to 0.1 mm

Feed rate: 500 to 1000mm/min

Depth of cut: 1 to 1.5 mm

Feed rate: 800 to 1200

Depth of cut: 1.5mm to 2mm

“The prototype of CNC Shaperoo 2025 was created as a successor to the Chinese CNC 3018 platform. The design was based on the assumption that the machine would have a similar workspace, but with significantly better rigidity, machining speed performance, and adjustable power of the AC-powered spindle. In short, the enormous power of a real milling machine was enclosed in a compact housing that fits on a workbench.”

If the SHAPEROO 2025 CNC milling machine crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022.

“If you are new to milling, it is not a problem because the assembly of the machine is easy and you will be assisted by our instructional videos. They will guide you from folding, through setup, to running the machine and processing material. Shaperoo is also designed for users who require precision machining. This is ensured by a rigid frame, refined and dedicated electronics, and years of our experience in designing and building CNC machines. CNC machines, as well as 3D printers, provide many possibilities for creation. Compared to similarly priced machines, Shaperoo is extremely powerful and precise. ”

Desktop CNC milling machine dimensions

Source : Kickstarter

