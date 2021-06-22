Arduino compatible ATmega 644 and1284 boards

Arduino enthusiasts, developers and hobbyists may be interested in six new Arduino compatible boards that will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. The Arduino compatible ATmega644 and ATmega1284 boards have been designed to provide your projects with more memory and power and offer a versatile Arduino board. The Arduino compatible boards have been engineered to provide you with two to eight times as much flash and RAM memory and are available in 3.3V, 5V, and 5V high-power options

“We considered a wide range of useful parameters when designing these boards. For example, many new chips work on 3.3 V, so it is useful to have a board running at this voltage. Another important requirement was the ability to drive power components, like MOSFETs, since you can’t power a MOSFET with a basic microcontroller board. The power capabilities of typical microcontroller boards are quite limited. Arduino boards are made for treating signals, not driving anything. This is a problem, because many users want to be able to drive a led strip, a motor, a power circuit, etc. Which is where Wide boards come in.”

“Does your project need more resources than are available on a Nano, UNO, Leonardo, or even Mega2560 Arduino board? Does it need to run at 3.3 V or 5 V? Does it need to drive power components? If so, at least one of these six Wide boards will make your job much easier.”

For more details and full specifications on the Arduino compatible ATmega644 and ATmega1284 boards jump over to the official project holding page where you can register your details to be notified when the project launches. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. You can also find more document files, including a work-in-progress user manual, on GitHub.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals