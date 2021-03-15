Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB DDR4 16 GB (8 GB x 2) memory launches



Thermaltake has this week introduced its new ToughRAM RGB DDR4 memory making it available in frequencies ranging from 3,600 MHz up to 4,600 MHz 16 GB (8GBx2) kits. Together with announcing its new RGB Metallic Gold and Racing Red DDR4 Memory Kit 3,600Mhz in 16 GB kits (8 GB x2). Themaltake aims to provide more alternatives for RGB enthusiasts to release their creativity on PCs, meanwhile enjoying reliable performance of both ToughRAM XG RGB and ToughRAM RGB Memory Kit.

“Compatible with the latest AMD and Intel DDR4 motherboards, the ToughRAM XG RGB DDR4 16 GB (8 GB x 2) has been through rigorous tests in order to select tightly-screened ICs for high and stable performance. The aluminium heat spreader of the ToughRAM XG has been trimmed with a geometrical pattern for a sleek and fresh look, meanwhile it can also enhance heat dissipation while in use. As the high end memory kit of theToughRAM series, the ToughRAM XG RGB has been upgraded to 16 LEDs with a unique X-shaped light bar to control 8 lighting zones for splendid colors. “

“Users can choose over 25 pre-set lighting modes from the ToughRAM software, or to synchronize it with multiple RGB software including our advanced light editing software NeonMaker to set-up timeline. The ToughRAM XG continues the legacy of building a full RGB ecosystem, it can be synchronized to the TT RGB Plus software along with other enabled components. Other than that, the ToughRAM XG can support motherboards equipped with 5 V addressable RGB header, allowing users to control lighting effects directly from the motherboard RGB software.”

For more information jump over to the official product pages on the Thermaltake website : ToughRAM RGB Metallic Gold, ToughRAM RGB Racing Red, and ToughRAM XG DDR4-3600, DDR4-4000, DDR4-4400, and DDR4-4600.

Source : Thermaltake

