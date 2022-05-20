SENSE multipurpose sensor development board £29

Nexus Electronics and electronic enthusiasts Zack Seifert has created a new multipurpose sensor development board aptly named the SENSE which is now available to backfire Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 27 days remaining. The small SENSE board features a variety of sensors and the ability to air quality, sound, light, temperature, proximity, and more. Compatible with both the Raspberry Pi and Arduino platforms the small board allows you to take control of your environment and includes a microSD card holder real-time clock and Qwiic connector.

“SENSE is a tiny multipurpose sensor board for makers and educators. By integrating three sensors, a real-time clock, and a micro SD card holder, SENSE gives you the ability to measure over 20 variables. My name is Zack Seifert and I am a seventeen-year-old electronics enthusiast and I designed SENSE to be a universal sensor board that can be used in any electronics project. I believe that SENSE would be a great addition to every maker’s toolkit to provide environmental data for any application.”

Sensor development board

If the SENSE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the SENSE multipurpose sensor development board project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates).

“It works with thousands of microcontrollers including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and ESP32. Thanks to the two onboard Qwiic connectors, no soldering or wires are required to use the I2C sensors. Room too dark? Poor air quality? Classroom too loud? Door left open? Air conditioner/heater not working? SENSE gives a full analysis of your environment and allows you to take action.”

“Want to take your weather station project a step forward? Take part in citizen science by uploading your data to openSenseMap.org, a platform for environmental data to promote education and climate protection. Measure temperature with ±1.0 °C accuracy, humidity with ±3% accuracy, barometric pressure with ±1 hPa absolute accuracy, and altitude with ±1 meter accuracy”

Source : Kickstarter

