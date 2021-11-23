PiBox modular Raspberry Pi NAS storage campaign (final hours)

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts pondering over whether to back the excellent Raspberry Pi NAS storage solution created by developer Dan Pastusek, may be interested to know that the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter is now in its final 26 hours after raising over $190,000 thanks to over 750 backers.

The compact modular Raspberry Pi storage server is powered by a Raspberry Pi CM4 and can be fitted with 2x SATA SSDs in a variety of different capacities depending on your storage requirements. The integrated 1.3 inch display and connectivity via HDMI, USB and USB-C provides an easy to set up plug and play open form server that can be configured to your exact requirements.

PiBox modular Raspberry Pi NAS storage

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $100 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Replace expensive cloud bills with PiBox. PiBox lets you easily migrate from Google Photos to PhotoPrism, or from DropBox to Nextcloud, and many more. Pibox runs new self-hosted applications at the click of a button. PiBox is a purpose built storage server (NAS) designed for running self-hosted applications at your home & office, runs 24/7, and uses very little power. Storage is modular, and allows you to add any two SATA compatible SSDs. The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is at the core of PiBox. Our standard bundle includes 8GB of RAM, 8GB of built-in storage, and WiFi. If you pick the hacker bundle reward (i.e. carrier boards only), you will need to supply your own CM4, which is available in 32 variants, with a range of RAM, eMMC Flash, and WiFi options. A Micro SD card slot is present on the PiBox boards, so you are able to use the “Lite” variants without onboard storage.”

If the PiBox crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the PiBox Raspberry Pi NAS project review the promotional video below.

“With a Raspberry Pi at the core, PiBox is the most hackable NAS on the market. We broke out the GPIO pins so you can wire up sensors and Pi HATs, and even included a header for 2 extra USB ports in case you want to install it in a larger case. On the front panel, there’s a user-controllable RGB LED and a 1.3″ LCD that you can use for displaying any information you want. We built KubeSail in order to make it easy to self-host apps, wherever they live. We ship KubeSail software with PiBox and hope you enjoy it, but you are never locked in or forced to use it. PiBox is deeply rooted in an open ecosystem and we have instructions on how to flash your PiBox from scratch if you enjoy tinkering!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Raspberry Pi NAS, jump over to the official PiBox crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

