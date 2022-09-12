SEC to add new Office of Crytpo Assets

The SEC in the USA has announced that it is adding a new Office of Crypto Assets that will be used to review company filings related to cryptocurrency assets.

The new office will focus on reviewing the cryptocurrency assets that companies inform them of in their SEC filings, you can see more details below.

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.

“As a result of recent growth in the crypto asset and the life sciences industries, we saw a need to provide greater and more specialized support in the DRP’s Office of Finance and its Office of Life Sciences,” said Renee Jones, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. “The creation of these new offices will enable the DRP to enhance its focus in the areas of crypto assets, financial institutions, life sciences, and industrial applications and services and facilitate our ability to meet our mission.”

