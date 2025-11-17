Vertical Turbines at Sea, Can SeaTwirl Make Floating Wind Finally Work?

Are we stuck in a rut when it comes to wind turbine design? For decades, horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWTs) have dominated the renewable energy landscape, towering over fields and oceans as the gold standard for harnessing wind power. But what if this long-standing approach is fundamentally flawed for offshore environments? Enter SeaTwirl, a Swedish company with a bold vision: to transform offshore wind energy by championing vertical axis wind turbines (VAWTs). With their unique design and promise of greater stability, lower costs, and easier maintenance, SeaTwirl’s turbines could challenge the status quo and reshape how we think about sustainable energy in deep waters.

This breakdown by Engineering with Rosie explores how SeaTwirl’s innovative approach addresses some of the most pressing challenges faced by traditional wind turbines, particularly in floating offshore applications. You’ll discover why VAWTs, with their lower center of gravity and simplified mechanics, might be better suited for harsh marine environments. But can they overcome their historical Achilles’ heel, lower efficiency? By diving into SeaTwirl’s prototypes, targeted markets, and ambitious future plans, we’ll uncover whether this unconventional design could truly spark a new era for offshore wind energy. Sometimes, the future demands we rethink what we’ve always taken for granted.

SeaTwirl’s Vertical Wind Turbines

TL;DR Key Takeaways : SeaTwirl is pioneering the use of vertical axis wind turbines (VAWTs) for offshore wind energy, offering advantages in stability, cost efficiency, and maintenance simplicity compared to traditional horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWTs).

VAWTs feature a lower center of gravity by placing heavy components near the waterline, enhancing stability in deep-water environments and simplifying installation and maintenance processes.

While HAWTs are more aerodynamically efficient, SeaTwirl is working to close the efficiency gap through advanced aerodynamic designs and rigorous testing to make VAWTs competitive for large-scale energy production.

SeaTwirl has successfully developed prototypes, progressing from the S1 model to the upcoming commercial-scale S3 turbine with a capacity of up to 6 megawatts, aiming to validate VAWTs for large-scale offshore applications.

Targeting niche markets such as remote islands, fish farms, and oil platforms, SeaTwirl is using a €15 million Horizon Europe grant to refine its technology and scale up its innovative VAWT systems for broader adoption.

What Makes Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) Different?

SeaTwirl’s VAWT design is characterized by its vertical rotating shaft and blades that resemble an egg beater. Unlike HAWTs, which place heavy components such as generators and gearboxes at the top of the turbine, VAWTs position these components closer to the waterline. This lower center of gravity enhances stability, particularly in offshore environments where strong winds and waves are prevalent.

The design also simplifies installation and maintenance. By keeping critical components near the base, technicians can perform repairs and inspections without requiring specialized equipment or high-altitude operations. This not only reduces costs but also improves safety, making VAWTs a practical alternative for offshore wind energy projects.

Why Challenge Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs)?

HAWTs have long dominated the wind energy market due to their high aerodynamic efficiency. However, their design poses significant challenges in floating offshore applications, including:

Top-heavy structures that are less stable in deep-water environments, making them more vulnerable to harsh weather conditions.

that are less stable in deep-water environments, making them more vulnerable to harsh weather conditions. Higher material and manufacturing costs due to the need for more steel and the ability to withstand greater bending forces.

and the ability to withstand greater bending forces. Complex and expensive maintenance procedures, as key components are located at significant heights.

SeaTwirl’s VAWTs aim to overcome these limitations. Their design is inherently more stable, requires less material, and simplifies both assembly and maintenance. Additionally, the two-bladed rotor design reduces mechanical complexity, further enhancing the feasibility of VAWTs for offshore wind projects. By addressing these challenges, SeaTwirl is positioning VAWTs as a viable alternative to traditional HAWTs in specific applications.

Offshore Wind Vertical Design Could Calm Waves & Wallets

Learn more about energy by reading our previous articles, guides and features :

Efficiency: The Key Challenge for VAWTs

Despite their advantages, VAWTs have historically lagged behind HAWTs in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. HAWTs can achieve power coefficients exceeding 0.5, while VAWTs typically reach around 0.42. This efficiency gap has been a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of VAWTs in large-scale energy production.

SeaTwirl is actively working to close this gap. Through investments in advanced aerodynamic designs and rigorous testing, the company is refining blade shapes and optimizing performance under varying wind conditions. These efforts aim to enhance the energy output of VAWTs, making them competitive with HAWTs in terms of efficiency. If successful, this could mark a significant step forward in the adoption of VAWTs for offshore wind energy.

Prototypes: From Concept to Reality

SeaTwirl’s journey began with the S1 prototype, a small-scale model launched in 2015. Built using off-the-shelf components, the S1 successfully demonstrated the feasibility of the VAWT concept in real-world conditions. This early success laid the groundwork for the development of the S2 prototype, which was designed to generate energy at a megawatt scale.

The company’s next milestone is the S3 model, a commercial-scale turbine with a capacity of up to 6 megawatts. This larger prototype will serve as a critical test of the scalability and reliability of VAWTs in diverse offshore environments. By transitioning from small-scale models to commercial-scale systems, SeaTwirl aims to prove the viability of VAWTs as a sustainable solution for large-scale energy production.

Target Markets: Where VAWTs Shine

SeaTwirl’s VAWTs are particularly well-suited for niche markets where traditional HAWTs face significant limitations. These include:

Remote islands that require localized and reliable energy solutions to reduce dependence on imported fuels.

that require localized and reliable energy solutions to reduce dependence on imported fuels. Fish farms and aquaculture operations that need sustainable and efficient power sources for their facilities.

that need sustainable and efficient power sources for their facilities. Oil and gas platforms seeking to integrate renewable energy into their operations to reduce carbon footprints.

By targeting these specialized applications, SeaTwirl is lowering the barriers to entry for floating wind power. This approach not only expands the potential market for VAWTs but also supports the broader adoption of renewable energy in challenging and remote environments.

Funding and Future Goals

SeaTwirl’s ambitious vision has been bolstered by a €15 million Horizon Europe grant, which will accelerate the development of their technology. This funding is being used to refine designs, address technical challenges such as unexpected aerodynamic loads and material fatigue, and advance the scalability of their VAWT systems.

The company’s ultimate goal is to validate its VAWT concept at a commercial scale. If successful, this could pave the way for larger installations capable of competing directly with traditional offshore wind systems. SeaTwirl’s innovative approach has the potential to reshape the renewable energy landscape, offering a cost-effective and sustainable alternative for harnessing wind power in deep-water environments.

A New Era for Offshore Wind Energy

SeaTwirl’s focus on vertical axis wind turbines represents a bold departure from the conventional dominance of HAWTs in the offshore wind energy sector. By addressing critical issues such as stability, cost, and maintenance, the company is offering a compelling alternative for floating wind systems in deep-water environments.

With ongoing advancements in aerodynamics, prototype development, and targeted market applications, SeaTwirl is poised to make a significant impact on the renewable energy industry. Supported by substantial funding and a clear vision, the company’s progress could signal a new era in how we harness wind power on a commercial scale.

Media Credit: Engineering with Rosie



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals