Samsung SmartThings Energy manages your energy usage

Samsung has announced a new SmartThings gesture to help you manage your energy usage, Samsung SmartThings Energy.

The new SmartThings Energy is designed to monitor the energy usage of your various devices and it can automatically switch devices to low energy mode and more.

“We are pursuing partnerships with major energy providers around the world to provide a comprehensive view of energy consumption through SmartThings Energy,” noted Chanwoo Park, Vice President and Head of IoT Business group at Samsung Electronics. “We believe that through these partnerships, SmartThings users will be able to make more informed choices about their energy consumption that will not only save them money but also help them lead a more eco-conscious lifestyle.”

These partnership efforts kicked off with two major agreements recently announced in Korea. The first, made with Korea’s largest electric utility company, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), will provide energy usage information from KEPCO to SmartThings Energy for users who have given consent, meaning that users will have access to information about their entire homes’ energy consumption beyond just those devices connected to SmartThings. This service will be available for users in Korea starting later this year.

