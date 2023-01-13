Season A letter to the future game trailer released

A new trailer has been released and published to the official PlayStation blog this week avoiding more insight into the new game that will be launching later this week in the form of Season : A letter to the future. The game will be available to enjoy on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and will be officially launching on January 31, 2023.

Kevin Sullivan Creative Director at game design company Scavengers Studio has taken to the PlayStation blog to reveal more about what you can expect from the game, its characters and storyline. “Document, photograph, and record life as you find it, while you still can.”

“In Season: A letter to the future, you play as a young woman from a secluded village exploring the world by bike for the first time, collecting memories before a cataclysm washes everything away. Your journey brings you to a strange valley where the seeds of the next Season have been planted. You meet the last remaining inhabitants the day just before they’re to be evacuated. In this last moment, you try to piece together the mysteries of the valley. Every conversation, every landscape, brings you closer to understanding: what is this Season and why is it ending?”

Season A letter to the future

“Most of the themes of “Season: A letter to the future” are expressions of the anxieties of our age. We’re heading towards a future we know will be worse than the present. As this becomes more certain, it has an attendant thought that feels even darker: These awful years are also the good times. The story exists to give some kind of poetic expression (poetic meaning barely under control, the subconscious has the wheel) to these thoughts and feelings, to defamiliarize them, tear them up and put them back together in a fantasy world. There is another major motif to the story as well: The five senses.”

“The game often calls attention to your senses. The screen goes black several times as the character closes her eyes to listen closer to sounds. How things taste, feel, or smell, are often described as you explore. This theme found potent expression in many of the features available only on PlayStation 5. How does it feel to ride a bicycle? The adaptive triggers let us vary the resistance depending on the speed or the steepness of the road, so going uphill feels uphill. The haptic feedback also changes as you cycle over different types of terrain. When recording audio in the game, you hear the sound but you also feel the shape of it in the vibration of the DualSense controller.”

For more information on the unique PlayStation game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony





