Check for spy listening devices with the iRabbler audio jammer

If you are looking to be a little more covert and stop any GPS recordings, phone recordings or video recordings of any kind you might be interested in a new portable device called the iRabbler. Launched via Indiegogo this month the system has been designed to provide a way of blocking mobile phone recordings whether it be voice, video or GPS. Offering a zone of high-power wide coverage in a 360° ultrasonic interference in the shape of a sphere. You can also check for listening devices that may be hidden in your office or meeting rooms, trying to intercept your private conversations.

Audio Jammer

Early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $199 or £163 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Maybe you’ve worked hard on a business idea during the pandemic and now you’re ready to share it with the world. Doing that will involve a handful of in person meetings and some conference calls with investors. Then, just before you’re set to start meeting with investors your best assistant, your right-hand person, quits in a huff and opens the door to corporate espionage out of revenge. How do you make sure they’re not about to spy on you during your venture capitalist conversations?”

Check for spy listening devices

“You can sweep a room for listening devices as much as you like but there is just no guarantee you will find them all. You might also be in a space where checking for hidden microphones is not practical. If this is the case then your best option is to try to block the sound from reaching any listening device that might be nearby.”

If the iRabbler campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the iRabbler spy listening and audio jammer project observe the promotional video below.

“Unlike traditional audio jammers that transmit another sound to mask the sound, irabbler uses ultrasonic waves to completely block sound from the device. It produces sound interference at a frequency beyond the reach of humans, without any harm. The frequency band it emits vibrates the pickup film of the audio and video recording devices, making the sound recorded by these devices completely irregular noise. The noise of the ultrasonic wave cannot be restored, ensure that the original information will not be leaked and transmitted. iRabbler has an effective jamming range of 6 meters, which is plenty for most rooms.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the spy listening and audio jammer, jump over to the official iRabbler crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





