OpenAI launches new AI search engine SearchGPT, signup now for early access

OpenAI has announced the development of SearchGPT, a prototype search engine that uses its advanced AI models to provide users with fast, accurate answers and clear, relevant sources. This new tool aims to transform the way people search for information online by combining conversational AI capabilities with real-time web data. SearchGPT is available to a small group of users in the US and publishers to gather feedback. Anyone is welcome to sign up for the waitlist. We will start with US Free & Plus users.

Points of Interest : SearchGPT is a prototype AI-powered search engine developed by OpenAI.

It combines conversational AI with real-time web data to provide fast and accurate answers.

SearchGPT prominently cites and links to sources, ensuring transparency and reliability.

The prototype is currently available to a small group of users and publishers for feedback.

OpenAI plans to integrate the best features of SearchGPT into ChatGPT in the future.

Publishers can manage how their content appears in SearchGPT and opt out of generative AI training.

OpenAI is committed to partnering with publishers to enhance the search experience.

A New Way to Search

Traditional web searches often require multiple attempts to find relevant results. OpenAI aims to streamline this process with SearchGPT by enhancing its conversational AI models with real-time information from the web. This approach allows users to receive quick and direct responses to their queries, complete with clear links to relevant sources.

Designed to Give You an Answer

SearchGPT is designed to provide users with up-to-date information from the web, ensuring that responses are both timely and accurate. Users can ask follow-up questions in a conversational manner, with the context of previous queries being maintained. This feature mimics a natural conversation, making the search experience more intuitive and user-friendly.

Partnering with Publishers and Creators

OpenAI is committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators. By prominently citing and linking to sources, SearchGPT helps users discover publisher sites and experiences. This approach not only brings more choice to search but also ensures that high-quality content is highlighted in a conversational interface.

“SearchGPT is designed to help users connect with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in searches. Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links.”

Publisher Controls and Feedback

In addition to launching the SearchGPT prototype, OpenAI is introducing tools for publishers to manage how their content appears in search results. Publishers can opt out of generative AI training while still being surfaced in search results. OpenAI is actively seeking feedback from publishers and creators to refine the search experience and ensure it meets their needs.

“We’ve partnered with publishers to build this experience and continue to seek their feedback. In addition to launching the SearchGPT prototype, we are also launching a way for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT, so publishers have more choices. Importantly, SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI’s generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training. To read more about publisher controls and OpenAI’s bots, see here . “

What Comes Next

OpenAI plans to continue improving SearchGPT, focusing on areas such as local information and commerce. Feedback from users and publishers will be instrumental in shaping the future of the tool. The best features of SearchGPT will eventually be integrated into ChatGPT, enhancing its capabilities and making it an even more powerful tool for users.

For those interested in trying out SearchGPT, OpenAI has opened a waitlist for the prototype. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the evolution of AI-powered search, promising to make finding information online faster, easier, and more reliable. To learn more about the new SearchGPT AI search engine from OpenAI jump over to the official website.



