Seagate 20TB HDD SkyHawk for AI video analytics

Seagate has this week introduced a new 20TB HDD specifically created for artificial intelligence enabled video imaging and analytic systems. Supporting applications that require heavy workloads to process and analyze multiple streams and thousands of hours of video data. The SkyHawk AI 20 TB hard disk drive (HDD) expands the line of already existing hard disk drives available.

Seagate has constructed the 20TB HDD with ImagePerfect AI firmware, allowing the storage to provide zero dropped frames while supporting heavier workloads. “An enterprise-class drive, the new SkyHawk AI 20 TB features high reliability with two million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) and a 550 TB/year workload rate, supporting over three times the workload of standard VIA drives.”

Seagate 20TB HDD

The Seagate SkyHawk AI 20TB HDD will be available later this month priced at $530 and will be showcased at the ISC West in Las Vegas on March 23-25 where visitors to Seagate’s booth number : 10047.

“Designed for AI video analytics, SkyHawk AI supports up to 64 HD cameras and 32 additional AI streams while offering capacities up to 20 TB. It delivers zero dropped frames with ImagePerfect AI and has enterprise-class workload rates at 550 TB/yr for high reliability. 24×7 workloads can leverage up to 8 TB with drives designed for DVR and NVR systems. SkyHawk video drives are equipped with enhanced ImagePerfect™ and SkyHawk Health Management to help you sail through your toughest challenges.”

Source : Seagate

