22TB HDD now available in WD Gold, Red Pro and Purple Pro

Western Digital has this week announced the availability of its new 22TB HDD which are now shipping available to purchase in Gold, Red Pro and Purple Pro formats. The WD Gold HDDs have been specifically designed for IT/data center channel customers, while the WD Red Pro versions are more suited for network attached storage (NAS) applications and the WD Purple Pro for smart video and surveillance.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone as HDDs are complex and sophisticated systems,” said Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice president of product management and marketing, HDD Business Unit at Western Digital. “From the cloud to the edge, Western Digital’s hard drives play a vital role in storing, protecting, capturing and analyzing data that’s shaping nearly every aspect of our digital lives. Our technology leadership and expanded portfolio of industry-leading HDDs provide us with a tremendous opportunity to deliver value to our customers today and well into the future.”

22TB HDD

The WD Gold Enterprise Class SATA HDD $600

WD Red Pro NAS Hard Drive $600

WD Purple Pro Smart Video Hard Drive $600

“Cloud and enterprise data center architects continue to squeeze every drop of investment out of their IT infrastructure. The economics of storing every bit matters, and factors like capacity, density, energy use, sustainability and more all play a critical role in helping to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Moving to the industry’s highest available CMR HDD capacity can help.

Western Digital’s new enterprise-class, 22 TB WD Gold CMR HDD with OptiNAND technology gives users the ability to lower TCO by increasing storage in the same footprint or by reducing racks, which can help reduce costs such as adding more racks, network, power, cooling, cabling, etc.

Unique to Western Digital is its OptiNAND-enabled ArmorCache technology that combines the performance of write cache enabled mode with the data protection of write cache disabled mode without having to compromise by choosing between the two. With a full portfolio of solutions ranging from 1 TB-22 TB, these highly reliable WD Gold HDDs are ideal for demanding storage environments, providing up to 2.5M hours MTBF, vibration protection technology and a low power draw thanks to HelioSeal technology (for 12 TB and above).”

Source : WD

