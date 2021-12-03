Seagate 20TB Exos X20 and IronWolf Pro 20TB HDD storage now available

Seagate has announced the availability of its new 20TB HDD storage solutions in the form of the Seagate 20TB Exos X20 and IronWolf Pro 20TB. The Exos X20 20 TB storage will soon be available to purchase priced from $670 and IronWolf Pro 20 TB is now available from $650.

The Exos X20 hard drive can be combined with Seagate’s recently announced Exos CORVAULT intelligent storage system available from qualified Seagate distributors. Helping to deliver maximum data density in a small footprint. For example a solution built using Seagate’s 4U chassis accommodating 106 Exos enterprise drives in only seven inches (18 cm) of rack space, CORVAULT offers over 2.12PB of SAN-level performance built on Seagate’s breakthrough storage architecture.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB HDD storage

“Seagate’s new IronWolf Pro 20 TB HDD offers network attached storage (NAS)-optimised AgileArray technology to provide exceptional RAID reliability and compatibility during the heaviest NAS workloads that SMBs might require. Designed with built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors, IronWolf Pro 20 TB offers RV mitigation to provide reliable performance for NAS systems with little lag or downtime.

Purpose-designed for heavy user workloads, the new IronWolf Pro 20 TB features high reliability with user workload rate limits of 300 TB/year — a necessity for today’s NAS servers. It also offers sustained transfer rates of 285 MB/s giving users the power to collaborate by sharing files, backing up, and tackling heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments.

The new drive comes equipped with IronWolf Health Management system for easy access and monitoring drive health, as well as a five-year limited product warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for peace of mind.”

Seagate 20TB Exos X20 HDD storage

“Seagate’s Exos X20 enterprise HDD is designed for maximum storage capacity and the highest rack-space efficiency. Built with cloud storage in mind, the 20 TB Exos X20 delivers performance for hyperscale data centres and massive scale-out applications.

With low latency of 4.16ms and repeatable response times, Exos X20 provides enhanced caching that performs up to three times better than solutions that only utilise read or write caching. Exos X20 also delivers an increased sustained data rate (SDR) of up to 285 MB/s.

With available Seagate Secure technology and a 2.5M-hr MTBF rating, enterprises count on Exos X20 to realise their greatest data and operational efficiencies, and highest storage densities in the datasphere.”

Source : CORVAULT : Seagate

