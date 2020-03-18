Seagate IronWolf 510 M.2 NVMe SSD designed for NAS applications

Hardware manufacturer Seagate has introduced their new range of SSD drives specifically created for NAS applications and taking the form of the new IronWolf 510 M.2 NVMe SSD range. The Seagate IronWolf 510 is an M.2 NVMe SSD Offers caching speeds of up to 3 GB/s for NVMe-compatible systems, making it ideal for creative professionals and business NAS storage applications requiring 24×7 multi-user storage that is cache enabled. The IronWolf 510 SSD PCIe Gen3 x4, NVMe 1.3 is available in 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, and 1.92 TB capacities and is compatible with leading NAS vendors.

“The IronWolf 510 SSD meets leading top NAS manufacturer requirements of one drive write per day (DWPD), allowing multi-user NAS environments to do more with their data with lasting performance. The IronWolf 510 SSD is reliable with 1.8 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) in a PCIe form factor, two years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, and a five-year limited warranty. IronWolf Health Management helps analyze drive health and will soon be available on compatible NAS systems.”

“We are the first to provide a purpose-built M.2 NVMe for NAS that not only goes beyond SATA performance metrics but also provides 3x the endurance when compared to the competition. This meets the required endurance spec of one DWPD which our NAS partners expect for their customers,” said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president, devices. “Because of such high endurance, our customers are getting a tough SSD for small business and creative professional NAS environments.”

Pricing for Seagate IronWolf 510 M.2 NVMe SSD storage :

$119.99 – 240 GB

$169.99 – 480 GB

$319.99 – 960 GB

$539.99 – 1.92 TB

