Hanboost HBT-471 screwdriver set from $29

If you would like to upgrade your current screwdriver set you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Hanboost HBT-471. Offering 40 screwdriver bits and 4 sockets including Philips, slotted, security Torx, hex, pentalobe, Torx, Triangle, Y tri-wing, pozidrive, standoff and SIM ejector all designed and included to create the most versatile screwdriver set available.

Early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“If you’re the kind of person who loves to experiment and explore how things work, having the right tools for the right job can be a challenge, especially when working in tight spaces that can make it difficult to screw/unscrew a part, such as delicate laptop or smartphone repair! To make sure your tinkering is well-equipped, it’s important to find specialized solutions that won’t damage your sensitive items. The versatility of the Hanboost 47-in-1 precision screwdriver set ensures you avoid damaging what you are working on by ensuring you use correct bit for the task at hand.”

Screwdriver set

“All bits in the screwdriver set connect to the screwdriver handle and the storage box magnetically to provide a strong connection. No scatter, no dropout. This mechanical screwdriver set is made of superior CRV, which is anti-static and durable. The set is suitable for dismantling and maintaining various items such as laptops, iPhones, tablets, watches, glasses, digital cameras, PS4, Nintendo, etc. “

If the Hanboost HBT-471 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Hanboost HBT-471 screwdriver set project watch the promotional video below.

“It offers DIY and repair enthusiasts the ultimate toolkit to make any task easier， It is a perfect combination of convenience, efficiency, and reliability, so you can tackle anything from a simple fix to complex projects!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the screwdriver set, jump over to the official Hanboost HBT-471 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals