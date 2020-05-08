Scarlet Nexus RPG unveiled for Xbox Series X console

Bandai Namco has unveiled their new Scarlet Nexus game specifically created for the next-generation Xbox Series X console and Xbox One. The new RPG franchise will be developed by Bandai Namco Studios and lead by former members of the team responsible for creating and developing Tales of series, including the Tales of Vesperia.

Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief writes : “Scarlet Nexus takes place in the far distant future, where a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity’s last line of defense.”

“In Scarlet Nexus, players will take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, and explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and physic abilities. With these psycho-kinetic powers, the world becomes an important ally. Lift, break, and hurl pieces of the environment to build attack combos and lay waste to enemies.

“The next generation of video game home consoles lets the development team realize the full potential of Scarlet Nexus,” said Producer Keita Iizuka from Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. “Players can expect visuals and psychic battles with high resolution and frame rate along with fully interactive real-time battles with dynamic animation. Utilizing Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X also means players can enjoy the best version of Scarlet Nexus regardless of whether they are playing on the next generation with Xbox Series X or Xbox One.”

Source : Xbox

