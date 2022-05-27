Valve working to clean Team Fortress 2 bot infestation

Since about 2018 a growing bot infestation in the Team Fortress 2 game has been making fans question whether they should be still playing the game and started the save Team Fortress 2 community #saveTF2. Now creators and fans have joined forces to push Valve into cleaning up the iconic online shooter. Jump over to Reddit to learn more.

After nearly 2 years of absence Valve has taken to its official Team Fortress 2 Twitter account to say : “We love this game and know you do, too. We see how large this issue has become and are working to improve things.”

Unfortunately TF2 has been suffering for to long and Valve has been dragging its heels it seems in trying to correct the issue which sees scripted bots using hacks and exploits to kill players almost instantaneously as the exit the spawn rooms using snipe, chat and other annoying exploits some of which play audio constantly during games. Team Fortress 2 was first launched back in 2007 and is available on PC, Mac and Linux.

Save Team Fortress 2

Let us hope Valve get to the root of the issue quickly and can block all the annoying bots and return Team Fortress 2 to its glory days allowing its fans to once again engage in capturing the flag.

Source : Reddit

