Save 60% on the 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods

We have a great deal on the 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, you can save 60% off the normal price.

It’s common to use your Apple Watch once your iPhone runs out of power since you can use it for playing music or taking calls. But what if your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods are all out? Never worry about this scenario again with this 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank. With a built-in 5200mAh rechargeable battery, this charger charges devices all at the same time without uneven current distribution. It’s compatible with all versions of Apple Watch Series 1 to 4, AirPods 1 & 2, and most iPhones & iPad. Measuring 4.7″ x 1.7″ x 1.2″, this compact power pack is perfect for everyday use, lessens space while adding up much-needed power.

Power up your Watch, AirPods, or phone at the same time w/ the built-in 5,200mAh battery

Charge your devices safely w/ the intelligent safety protection

Take this power pack anywhere thanks to its compact size & small tubular design

Charge any version of your Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or AirPods

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals