Saturnalia indie survival horror game launches next month

If you are exerting for a new survival horror game to get you in the mood for this year’s Halloween festivities or just to give you a fright you might be interested to know that the new indie game Saturnalia will be launching next month. Created by the small element team at Santa Ragione, Saturnalia is set in the Italian village of Gravoi, which on the outside looks like any other normal homestead however there are many secrets beneath its surface.

Featuring four co-protagonists who are all outsiders from the village but share a common cause rooting out the darkness that haunts haunts Gravoi. Pietro Righi Riva, Director, Santa Ragione explains a little more about what you can expect from the characters in the survival horror game which themselves have their own hidden secrets.

“The first of these is Anita Giannini, geologist extraordinaire and the very picture of the late 80’s businesswoman. Unlike her fellow protagonists, she had no attachment to Gravoi prior to her arrival a year before the game’s events. In fact, her initial purpose in the village was to conduct reconnaissance in the area on behalf of corporate mining interests eager to exploit the surrounding natural resources. A woman of her assurance and confidence isn’t easily deterred, in matters both professional and personal—so perhaps it was inevitable that she’d find herself involved in an illicit affair with none other than Damiano, the married town sacristan. At the outset of Saturnalia, she’s discovered that she’s with child, and despite the controversy sure to arise if her affair was made public, she’s determined to keep the baby.”

“In contrast, Paul Izem is a child of Gravoi, even if he didn’t know it for most of his life. After his birth parents died under mysterious circumstances while he was still an infant, Paul was soon adopted by a family in Iglesias, a city in southern Sardinia. Only after discovering a letter urging his adoptive parents to never let him return to Gravoi does he defy that very request and embark on a personal mission to find out the truth about what happened to his mother and father. To avoid raising the suspicions of a town already distrustful of outsiders, Paul uses his profession as a photojournalist to shield his true motive, claiming he’s working on a feature for a tourist magazine even as he quietly seeks out clues about his past. Little does he know that his camera will be of critical importance in documenting the horror lurking in Gravoi…”

To learn more about the new indie survival horror game that will be launching on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems next month and will be available to play from October 27, 2022 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

