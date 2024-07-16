Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM 10.7Gbps to Supercharge MediaTek’s Next Flagship Chip

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in advanced memory technology, has recently announced the successful verification of its groundbreaking 10.7 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM. This innovative memory solution is set to transform the mobile device industry by delivering unparalleled performance and power efficiency. The LPDDR5X DRAM is designed to be integrated into MediaTek’s next-generation Dimensity 9400 System on Chip (SoC), which promises to bring a new level of sophistication to smartphones and other mobile devices. With this collaboration, Samsung and MediaTek aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of on-device AI applications and user experience.

Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency

The new LPDDR5X DRAM from Samsung offers a significant improvement in both performance and power consumption compared to its predecessor, the LPDDR5. With speeds reaching up to 10.7Gbps, it provides over 25% better power efficiency, which translates to longer battery life for mobile devices and superior on-device AI performance. This enhancement is particularly crucial in the era of AI-driven applications, where users expect seamless and efficient experiences without the need for constant server or cloud access. By allowing faster processing of complex AI tasks, such as voice-to-text generation, image recognition, and real-time language translation, the LPDDR5X DRAM empowers mobile devices to handle these computations locally, reducing latency and improving overall performance.

Enabling Advanced Mobile AI Applications

The integration of Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM into MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC opens up a world of possibilities for mobile AI applications. With the increased bandwidth and power efficiency provided by this advanced memory technology, developers can create more sophisticated and responsive AI-driven features for smartphones and other mobile devices. For example, users can expect improved virtual assistants that can process and respond to queries more quickly and accurately, enhanced augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences that render graphics smoothly and with minimal lag, and advanced camera features that leverage AI algorithms for better image processing and object recognition. By pushing the limits of what is possible with on-device AI, Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM is set to transform the way we interact with our mobile devices.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM is set to be featured in MediaTek’s upcoming flagship Dimensity 9400 SoC, which is scheduled for release in the second half of this year. While specific pricing details have not been disclosed, the collaboration between Samsung and MediaTek promises to bring this innovative technology to a wide range of mobile devices, from high-end smartphones to tablets and beyond. As more device manufacturers adopt the Dimensity 9400 SoC, consumers can expect to see the benefits of the LPDDR5X DRAM in terms of improved performance, longer battery life, and enhanced AI capabilities. This widespread adoption will likely drive down costs over time, making this advanced technology more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

Specifications

DRAM Type: LPDDR5X

LPDDR5X Speed: 10.7Gbps

10.7Gbps Package Size: 16GB

16GB SoC Compatibility: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Performance Improvement: 25% better power efficiency

Release Date: Second half of the year

Source Samsung



