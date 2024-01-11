Samsung Showcases its Latest Mobile Devices at CES

Samsung is showcasing its latest mobile devices at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this includes its existing range of smartphones including the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold handsets, and new devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 range of laptops.

Samsung has also launched some new rugged devices at CES 2024, this includes the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active 5, the video below gives us more details about Samsung’s new devices at CES.

The dedicated Mobile Experience Zone at Samsung’s booth pulled attendees in for one last glimpse at the company’s top innovations where visitors could experience the latest Galaxy products, including the Galaxy Book4 Series, and view how they are strengthened by partnerships with industry leaders.

The new Galaxy Book4 Series was spotlighted near the entrance of the zone. Attendees could experience the strong AI performance and the incredibly responsive touchscreen display of the Galaxy Book4, released on January 4 in Korea.

The Galaxy Book4 series is equipped with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, offering expanded connectivity and a high-performance AI experience. The zone featured up-close demonstrations of the laptop’s increased processing power, made possible by a newly-added Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

You can find out more details about all of the new Samsung mobile devices and all of the other new devices that are being showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in las Vega at the link below.

