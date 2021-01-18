Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED and QLEDs TVs are designed for gamers

Samsung recently announced its 2021 range of Smart TV, this included their new 2021 Neo QLED and QLEDs TVs.

Samsung has revealed some more information about their 2021 Neo QLED and QLEDs TVs and they have been designed for gamers and come with a new Game Bar in Game Mode which lets you adjust the settings to get the best out of your gaming.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED and QLEDs have been designed with gamers’ needs in mind every step of the way. Next-gen gaming consoles demand a display that enhances both performance and picture quality—and Samsung’s cutting-edge Neo QLED and QLEDs are engineered to deliver. Capable of enabling 4K gaming at 120Hz, Samsung QLEDs let you see virtually every detail with 4K for incredible clarity and contrast, at a silky-smooth 120 frames per second. With low ms response time, auto low latency mode, variable refresh rate, and other gaming features designed with the next generation consoles in mind, Samsung Neo QLED and QLEDs help unlock and maximize performance.

The 2021 line-up features the new and intuitive Game Bar in Game Mode, allowing players to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headsets, and more. With Game Mode, QLED also optimizes gameplay with its Samsung AI processor. With 4K resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and lag time less than 5.8ms, Neo QLED and QLEDs are the perfect companion for next generation consoles.

Source Samsung

