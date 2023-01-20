Samsung Wallet is headed to 8 new countries

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Wallet to 8 more countries, which will mean that it will now be available in a range of more countries later this month.

The new countries include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan and these will be available from the end of January.

“When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as many people as possible,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Over the past several months, we’ve worked hard to rapidly expand the availability of Samsung Wallet, bringing the platform to more potential users. We look forward to sharing exciting new developments in the year ahead.”

Last year, Samsung successfully launched the Samsung Wallet platform and expanded its services to 21 countries — Bahrain, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea,3 Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, UAE, the U.K. and the U.S. And, by collaborating with a variety of trusted partners and developers, Samsung Wallet will also continue to grow and enrich your daily life.

You can find out more details about Wallet and its expansion to a new range of countries over at their website at the link below.

